Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH: This company which produces and sells metallurgical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.27, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. BLX: This multinational bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Banco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.42 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This integrated energy company worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.85 compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

