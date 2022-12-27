Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

Par Pacific PARR: This Houston, Texas-based company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

Par Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

CF Bankshares CFBK: This bank holding company that provides various banking products and services in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

CF Bankshares Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Bankshares Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Bankshares Inc. Quote

CF Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.27 compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CF Bankshares Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CF Bankshares Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CF Bankshares Inc. Quote

Virco Manufacturing VIRC: This company that designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus

Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote

Virco Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Virco Manufacturing Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.