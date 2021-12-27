Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

Gerdau S.A.GGB: This company provides steel products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.06, compared with 4.9 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This is a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Chemours CompanyCC: This company that provides performance chemical has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.7% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.81, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC: This business banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.34, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.