Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

CI Financial CIXX: This Toronto, Canada-based company which offer asset management and wealth management advisory services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.28 compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Centrica CPYYY: This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Centrica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AARAIR: This company that provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

AAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.88 compared with 41.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

