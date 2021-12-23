Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This company that provides recreational vehicles sales, RV-repair and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

 

Lazydays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.53, compared with 42.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

 

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

 

First United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First United Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First United Corporation Quote

 

Merchants Bancorp MBIN: This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days..

 

Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus

Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus

Merchants Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Merchants Bancorp Quote

 

Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Merchants Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Merchants Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Merchants Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Merchants Bancorp Quote

 

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SB Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

SB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.58, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

SB Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

SB Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

SB Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN): Free Stock Analysis Report

First United Corporation (FUNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. (LAZY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

Technology Trends in South East Asia

Dec 20, 2021

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular