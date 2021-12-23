Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This company that provides recreational vehicles sales, RV-repair and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Lazydays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.53, compared with 42.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

First United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First United Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First United Corporation Quote

Merchants Bancorp MBIN: This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days..

Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus

Merchants Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Merchants Bancorp Quote

Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Merchants Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Merchants Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Merchants Bancorp Quote

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SB Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

SB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.58, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SB Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

SB Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

