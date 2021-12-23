Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This company that provides recreational vehicles sales, RV-repair and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Lazydays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.53, compared with 42.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.
First United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Merchants Bancorp MBIN: This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days..
Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.
SB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.58, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
