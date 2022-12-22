Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:
NRG Energy, Inc. NRG: This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
NRG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.82, compared with 76.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
NRG Energy, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
NRG Energy, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
Sanmina Corporation SANM: This integrated manufacturing solutions and components, products and repair company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus
Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote
Sanmina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.44, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Sanmina Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Sanmina Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote
