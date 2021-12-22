Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO: This company that manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Winnebago Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.13, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Chemorurs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA: This company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Apparel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote

Delta Apparel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.01, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delta Apparel, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Delta Apparel, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

Preferred Apartment Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.29, compared with 24.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.