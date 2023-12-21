Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21:

Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Startek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.48, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PLDT Inc. PHI: This company which provides telecommunications and digital services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

PLDT Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.56 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fluor Corporation FLR: This engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Fluor Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.14 compared with 27.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

