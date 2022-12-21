Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:

Terex Corporation TEX: This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.34, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.30, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CI Financial Corp. CIXX: This publicly owned asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.14, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

