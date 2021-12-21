Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:

Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN: This finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.8% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This company that operates recreation vehicle dealerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Lazydays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.49, compared with 40.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.

First United Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sunoco LP SUN: This company that distributes and retails motor fuels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.88, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.