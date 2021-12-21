Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:
Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN: This finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.8% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Medallion Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Medallion Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This company that operates recreation vehicle dealerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
Lazydays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.49, compared with 40.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.
First United Corporation Price and Consensus
First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote
First United Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
First United Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First United Corporation Quote
Sunoco LP SUN: This company that distributes and retails motor fuels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.88, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Sunoco LP pe-ratio-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Click to get this free report
Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report
First United Corporation (FUNC): Free Stock Analysis Report
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. (LAZY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.