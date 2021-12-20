Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP: This manufacturer of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Standard Motor Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.98, compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.93, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.1% over the last 60 days.

CatchMark Timber has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

