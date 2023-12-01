Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1:
Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Toyota has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.81, compared with 20.22 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Modine Manufacturing Company MOD: This company which provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.57 compared with 20.22 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Otter Tail Corporation OTTR: This company that engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Otter Tail Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.68 compared with 13.20 for the company. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
