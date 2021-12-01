Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.32, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This provider of a range of commercial banking and wealth management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.51, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Unifi, Inc. UFI: This manufacturer and seller of recycled and synthetic products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Unifi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.50, compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

