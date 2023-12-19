Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19:

MarineMax, Inc. HZO: This yacht brokerage and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.14, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MarineMax, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MarineMax, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

PLDT Inc. PHI: This company which provides telecommunications and digital services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote

PLDT Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.39 compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PLDT Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PLDT Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PLDT Inc. Quote

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN: This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote

Beacon Roofing Supply has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.26 compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PLDT Inc. (PHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.