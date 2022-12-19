Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19:

CI Financial Corp. CIXX: This publicly owned asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.22, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS: This manufacturer of upholstered furniture carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Flexsteel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.49, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Terex Corporation TEX: This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.08, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

