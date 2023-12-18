Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18:

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ACR: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

ACRES has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.68, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metal company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.02 compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU: This filtration products manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.89 compared with 25.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

