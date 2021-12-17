Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:
Meridian Corporation MRBK: This holding company for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Bank Price and Consensus
Meridian Bank price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote
Meridian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.18, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Meridian Bank PE Ratio (TTM)
Meridian Bank pe-ratio-ttm | Meridian Bank Quote
SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.
SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
SB Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote
SB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
SB Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
SB Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus
Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote
Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Atlas Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
