Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This holding company for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15% over the last 60 days.

Meridian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.18, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

