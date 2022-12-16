Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

Veritiv VRTV: This North American business-to-business distribution solutions company that provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.68 compared with 17.97 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OI Glass OI: This company which is the largest manufacturer of glass containers in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.74% over the last 60 days.

OI Glass has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.36 compared with 17.97 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

