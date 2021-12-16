Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY: This manufacturer and marketer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.46, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DLH Holdings Corp. DLHC: This provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.

DLH Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.20, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.94, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

