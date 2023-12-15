Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft BMWYY: This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR Quote

Bayerische Motoren has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.11, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR Quote

Origin Bancorp, Inc. OBK: This bank holding company for Origin Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Origin Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Origin Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Origin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.52, compared with 20.92 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Origin Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.