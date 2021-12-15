Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Guild Holdings Company GHLD: This seller and servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38% over the last 60 days.

Guild Holdings Company Price and Consensus

Guild Holdings Company price-consensus-chart | Guild Holdings Company Quote

Guild has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.33, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Guild Holdings Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Guild Holdings Company pe-ratio-ttm | Guild Holdings Company Quote

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

First United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.00, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First United Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First United Corporation Quote

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.