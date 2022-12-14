Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:

BCB Bancorp NJ BCBP: This state-chartered community-oriented financial institution that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp NJ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.52 compared with 10.30 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-Based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.11 compared with 18.08 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti AU: This Johannesburg, South Africa-based independent global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.13 compared with 18.08 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

