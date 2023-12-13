Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

Travelzoo TZOO: This internet media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Travelzoo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.59, compared with 33.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Vasta Platform Limited VSTA: This company that provides printed and digital solutions to private schools carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Vasta Platform has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.31, compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StoneCo Ltd. STNE: This fin-tech and software solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.30, compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

