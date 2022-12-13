Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB: This financial and banking company that provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price and Consensus

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Quote

Deutsche Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.02, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft PE Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Quote

Pathward Financial, Inc. CASH: This financial holding company for a federally chartered bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Pathward Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Pathward Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pathward Financial Inc. Quote

Pathward Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Pathward Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pathward Financial Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Pathward Financial Inc. Quote

Terex Corporation TEX: This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote

Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.56, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Terex Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Terex Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Terex Corporation Quote

