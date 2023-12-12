Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

Griffon GFF: This diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.28 compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500 index. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Griffon Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Griffon Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

Amalgamated Financial AMAL: This full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company which provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Amalgamated Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

Amalgamated Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.89 compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500 index. The company possesses a Value Score of B

Amalgamated Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

Dole DOLE: This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.54% over the last 60 days.

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote

Dole has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.12 compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500 index. The company possesses a Value Score of B

Dole PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Dole PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Dole PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.