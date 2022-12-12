Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12:

Barclays PLC BCS: This company that provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Barclays PLC Price and Consensus

Barclays PLC price-consensus-chart | Barclays PLC Quote

Barclays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.53, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Barclays PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Barclays PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Barclays PLC Quote

Wintrust Financial Corporation WTFC: This company that provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Wintrust Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote

Wintrust Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.13, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Wintrust Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Wintrust Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote

