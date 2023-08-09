Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

Albemarle ALB: This company which is a premier specialty chemicals company with leading positions in attractive end markets globally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Albemarle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI: This company which is a supplies interior system, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.11 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

TTM Technologies TTMI: This company which is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.89 compared with 21.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

