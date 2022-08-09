Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

AMN has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.17, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BRP Inc. DOOO: This powersports vehicles and marine products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

BRP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36, compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. NSIT: This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Insight has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.20, compared with 18.33 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

