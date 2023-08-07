Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

MGM Resorts International MGM: This company which primarily owns and operates casino resorts through wholly owned subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

MGM Resorts International Price and Consensus

MGM Resorts International price-consensus-chart | MGM Resorts International Quote

MGM Resorts International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.71 compared with 44.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MGM Resorts International PE Ratio (TTM)

MGM Resorts International pe-ratio-ttm | MGM Resorts International Quote

ING Group ING: This global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. price-consensus-chart | ING Group, N.V. Quote

ING Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

ING Group, N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

ING Group, N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | ING Group, N.V. Quote

Terex TEX: This company which is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery and cranes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote

Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.72 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Terex Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Terex Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Terex Corporation Quote

