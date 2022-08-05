Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Suncor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.15, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Rental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 347.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This company which full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores’ carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.38, compared with 18.37 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

