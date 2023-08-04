Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation TMHC: This public homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CVR Energy, Inc. CVI: This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CVR Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

