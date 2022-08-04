Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:
Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United Rentals, Inc. URI: This building equipment rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
United Rental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.12, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Chubb Limited CB: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Chubb has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.78, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
