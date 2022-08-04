Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Arch Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

United Rentals, Inc. URI: This building equipment rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

United Rental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.12, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Rentals, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Rentals, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

Chubb Limited CB: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Chubb Limited Price and Consensus

Chubb Limited price-consensus-chart | Chubb Limited Quote

Chubb has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.78, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Chubb Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Chubb Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Chubb Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.