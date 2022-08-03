Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP: This oilfield services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

ProPetro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.49, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ): This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.81, compared with 18.21 for S&P 500 The company possesses a Value Score of B.

TFI International Inc. TFII: This transportation and logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

TFI has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.81, compared with 18.21 for S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.