Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.22, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. SMMF: This financial holding company for Summit Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Summit Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.32, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

