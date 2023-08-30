Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG: This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Heritage has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.10, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. GRNT: This non-operated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.57, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

