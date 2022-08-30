Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

PCB BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.18, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

WESCO International, Inc. WCC: This business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

WESCO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.60, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

South Plains Financial, Inc. SPFI: This bank holding company for City Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

South Plains has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.07, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

