Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR: This insurance and re-insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

RenaissanceRe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX: This footwear designer and manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Skechers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.75, compared with 21.42 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC: This homebuilding and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.28, compared with 21.42 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

