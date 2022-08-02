Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR: This discount variety retail stores chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.29, compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

TotalEnergies SE TTE: This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.82, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Suncor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

