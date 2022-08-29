Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL: This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.31, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW: This wireless transport solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Aviat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.78, compared with 46.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

