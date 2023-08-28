Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Toll Brothers Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Guess?, Inc. GES: This apparel and accessories company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Guess?, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess?, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess?, Inc. Quote

Guess has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.60, compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Guess?, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Guess?, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Guess?, Inc. Quote

CRH plc CRH: This manufacturer of building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

CRH PLC Price and Consensus

CRH PLC price-consensus-chart | CRH PLC Quote

CRH has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.08, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CRH PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

CRH PLC pe-ratio-ttm | CRH PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.