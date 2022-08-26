Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Orient Overseas International OROVY: This company which operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.83 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StarTek SRT: This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

StarTek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60 compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.15 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



