Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25:

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. GRNT: This non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Quote

Granite has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Quote

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company which provides transportation and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.66 compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Vistra Corp. VST: This energy company which provides electricity and power generation has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Vistra Corp. Price and Consensus

Vistra Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote

Vistra has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75 compared with 27.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Vistra Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vistra Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Vistra Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.