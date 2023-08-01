Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS: This financial technology solutions and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Quote

PagSeguro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.60, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Quote

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL: This airlines company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.94, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc pe-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Murphy USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.56, compared with 21.39 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Murphy USA Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Murphy USA Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.