Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

United Rentals, Inc. URI: This building equipment rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.77, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

