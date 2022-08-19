Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Orient Overseas International OROVY: This company through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

Orient Overseas International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.80 compared with 14.50 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Orient Overseas International Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

Quest Resource QRHC: This Texas-based company which provides environmental consulting and management, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. Price and Consensus

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. price-consensus-chart | Quest Resource Holding Corporation. Quote

Quest Resource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.20 compared with 17.00 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. PE Ratio (TTM)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. pe-ratio-ttm | Quest Resource Holding Corporation. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (QRHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OROVY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.