Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. SHG: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Shinhan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.79, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

KB Financial Group Inc. KB: This company which provides banking and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.78 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

KB Financial Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Financial Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

First Business has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.51 compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Financial Group Inc (KB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.