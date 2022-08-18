Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

Noah Holdings NOAH: This company which is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Noah Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Noah Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Noah Holdings Ltd. Quote

Noah Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.86 compared with 11.10 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Noah Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Noah Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Noah Holdings Ltd. Quote

United Rentals URI: This company which isthe largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of 1,390 rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

United Rentals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.57 compared with 15.10 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Rentals, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Rentals, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

First BanCorp. FBP:This Puerto Rico-based Company which provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. Price and Consensus

First BanCorp. price-consensus-chart | First BanCorp. Quote

First BanCorp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.90 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First BanCorp. PE Ratio (TTM)

First BanCorp. pe-ratio-ttm | First BanCorp. Quote

