Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
Stellantis N.V. STLA: This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.23, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Stellantis N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Stellantis N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This company which is a bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus
Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25 compared with 10.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Bank7 Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Enerplus Corporation ERF: This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Enerplus Corporation Price and Consensus
Enerplus Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enerplus Corporation Quote
Enerplus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80 compared with 14.90 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enerplus Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Enerplus Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Enerplus Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires
As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.Download the brand-new FREE report revealing 5 EV battery stocks set to soar.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Enerplus Corporation (ERF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.