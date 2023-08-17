Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.23, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stellantis N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Stellantis N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This company which is a bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25 compared with 10.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Enerplus Corporation ERF: This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Enerplus Corporation Price and Consensus

Enerplus Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enerplus Corporation Quote

Enerplus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80 compared with 14.90 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enerplus Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Enerplus Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Enerplus Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.