Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

Orient Overseas International OROVY: This container transport and logistics services company whose principal business activities include freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

Orient Overseas International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.94 compared with 13.80 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Orient Overseas International Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.23, compared with 13.80 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Harte Hanks HHS: This data-driven, Omni channel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfillment and marketing and product logistics, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.15 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Harte Hanks, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Harte Hanks, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OROVY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.