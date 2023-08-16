Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16:

Corebridge Financial, Inc. CRBG: This company which provides retirement solutions and insurance products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Corebridge has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.39, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

General Motors Company GM: This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.49 compared with 7.10 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This automotive retailers company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.23 compared with 9.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

